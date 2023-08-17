Call to close ranks, focus on business of governing

KUALA LUMPUR: The Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs (Ideas) has urged all sides in the political arena to return to the business of governing after the recent elections in six states.

“We ask all political parties to now focus on institutional reforms, policy-making and good governance,” said its CEO Dr Tricia Yeoh.

“Both government and the Opposition at federal and state levels play pivotal roles in ensuring the proper governance and administration of Malaysia and the respective states.

“Most importantly, there must be compromise, cooperation and synergy between federal and state governments in the formation and implementation of policies. The way forward for a true Malaysian federation is for all states to receive their fair share of allocations and resources, regardless of the coalition that governs the state.”

She said there are now greater electoral contests, which is positive in a healthy democracy.

She added that preliminary analyses of election results suggests that although there are some areas where some parties could claim victory, the overall results showed that no party could rest on its laurels.

“Voters are now more willing to transfer their votes to a different party if their preferred party has failed to deliver. Gone are the days of single-party dominance.”

Yeoh said Ideas is concerned that there is no opposition bloc in the Terengganu State Legislative Assembly.

She also said to ensure checks and balances, Ideas welcomed Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar’s call to implement the backbencher’s system, where backbenchers must exercise greater vigilance in keeping the state government accountable.

Ideas also recommended that Parliamentary Select Committees be formed and institutionalised at the state assembly level in all states.

She said Public Service Commissions add another layer of checks and balances, and can be a platform for civil society organisations and experts to provide input.

“This is a good time for state governments to demonstrate leadership in good governance.”