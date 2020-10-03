Call to comply with scheduled date, time of hospital appointments

TAWAU: People who have appointments at the Tawau General Hospital have been urged to comply with the scheduled date and time given by the hospital.

Tawau Information Department officer Busmin Brahim said the matter was raised at the meeting of the District Disaster Management Committee here, today.

“The meeting requested that it be communicated to the people.

“Those who have appointments at the hospital should adhere and must be present at the scheduled date and time to avoid any inconveniences in view of the current Covid-19 situation,” he said.

He hoped the public would cooperate with the directive. — Bernama