Call to create more business opportunities for Chinese community and nation

KUALA LUMPUR: Chambers of commerce and business operators have been urged to establish connections and create more business opportunities for the Chinese community and the nation.

In making this call, Malaysian Hainan General Business Association President Datuk Lim Qiu Ya said many business associations have witnessed great growth in the country in recent years.

“I call upon everyone, especially the youth groups, to join the associations and work together to promote growth among the Chinese community,“ she said at the Malaysia-China (Hainan) Business Seminar and Exchange Meeting on “Bringing Business Together to Create a Win-Win Situation” here recently.

“At the same time, I also call upon all business groups and associations to establish connections and work together to create more business opportunities for the Chinese community and the country.”

Lim said that the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade has contributed greatly to China’s foreign trade and international exchanges throughout the years.

“As the Hainan free-trade port is preparing to make changes to its border rules, it is an opportunity that we couldn’t afford to lose. Hence, I hosted this meaningful event,” said Lim who is also the president of Hainan Associations of Malaysia.

She said Hainan will become the largest economic zone and free-trade port in China due to its strategic location and great ecosystem. It has a unique advantage of becoming an experimental hub for new reformation.

She welcomes business groups and associations of both nations to meet and exchange business opportunities.

“I hereby welcome every leader here today to visit Hainan, and hope that you will find a business opportunity there. Similarly, I welcome leaders from Hainan to invest in Malaysia, especially in companies with halal certificates, for a better penetration into international trade.”

“Our government will provide the appropriate facilities for better competition,” she added.

Datuk Guo Yimin, co-chairman of the China-Malaysia Commercial Legal Cooperation Committee, said that the Hainan General Business Association can be an envoy between China and Malaysia, improving the trade between the two nations.

“We can provide investment information to Hainan, and the business associations can be an envoy between China and Malaysia, improving the trade between the two nations.

“We are pleased to invite leaders of the Chinese Business Association and Enterprises, Wang Yuyuan and Liu Xinyu, and our local technological talent Lin Daoqin, to this business exchange and conference. We are also grateful to introduce the business environment and technological prospects of Malaysia, China and the region, and bring valuable business opportunities to this conference,” he said. – Translated from Oriental Daily