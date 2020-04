GEORGE TOWN: The finance ministry was today urged to expedite disbursement of refunds from the now defunct Goods and Services Tax (GST) to small medium industries (SMIs) to alleviate their financial burden.

In making this call, Datuk Dr Ooi Eng Hock, chairman of the Penang chapter of the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM), said SMIs are facing an economic standstill due to the Covid – 19 pandemic which had triggered a movement control order (MCO) to be imposed in many parts of the world.

“I was made to believe that the refunds from the GST are around RM6 billion and that sum would be another form of a stimulant to protect the SMIs from the present economic downturn,“ Ooi said.

“We urge the ministry to prioritise such GST refunds to the SMIs, in addition to issuing the RM50 billion Danajamin Nasional Berhad fund to solve the current problem of insufficient cash flow during the Covid-19 crisis,” he added.

Although the GST has been replaced by sales and services tax (SST) for nearly two years, many businesses have yet to receive their GST refunds, Ooi said in a statement.

He said that the Treasury should explore hastening the refunds as many SMIs and small enterprises are facing a cash crunch.

He said that the SMIs need a further injection of aid because the global economy is also not functioning at its normal capacity due to the virus.

In the case of Penang, the GST refunds owed to businesses is estimated to be RM1 billion.

“It would help businesses if this amount could be returned to them soon.”

Ooi said that the SMIs were also appreciative of the government’s move to form the Danajamin which acts as a guarantor for the disbursement of working capital to local companies, which are drastically affected.

The scheme comes with guaranteed 80% coverage to assist the companies.

This facility is intended for viable businesses from all sectors that face difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic.