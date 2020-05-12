Call to impose mandatory jail term for drink-driving

PETALING JAYA: A mandatory minimum jail term for drink-driving may serve as a deterrent for such offenders, said a former top cop.

“This should be the sentence even if the drunk driver is not involved in an accident,” said former Penang police chief Datuk Seri A. Thaiveegan.

He said this is among the steps the authorities should consider to address the rising number of accidents involving drink-driving before the situation worsens.

Thaiveegan said as for drunk drivers who are involved in and are found to have caused a road accident, the maximum jail term should be imposed.

The criminologist and deputy chairman of the Selangor chapter of the Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation, who retired from the police force last year, said it should also be made compulsory for pubs and premises that serve alcohol to display signboards that clealy state the dangers of drink-driving and the penalties that await drunk drivers.

He said there should also be control in the sale of alcohol, such as ceasing its availability at 11pm daily.

Thaiveegan said the police should increase patrols in the vicinity of pubs and nightclubs after 11pm to identify drunk drivers.

“This will create fear and be a stark reminder to those driving under the influence of alcohol. This is a serious matter as every drunk driver who is on the road poses a threat to other motorists, including motorcylists, who are most vulnerable to accidents,” Thaiveegan told theSun in an interview recently.

His comments came following the death of 31-year-old police corporal Safwan Muhammad Ismail, who was killed after he was hit by a drunk driver at a roadblock in Kajang on May 3.

Thaiveegan said the government should also consider lowering the current blood alcohol concentration limit from 0.08% to 0.03%.

He added that other countries had already done it and it is timely for Malaysia to follow suit.

Last week, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said the government will consider reviewing and enhancing current laws on drink-driving, such as imposing a mandatory jail term.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador has also called for harsher laws against drunk drivers.

An average of 900 motorists are caught by the authorities every year driving under the influence of alcohol.

Under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act, those who cause a fatal accident as a result of drink-driving face up to 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine up to RM20,000.

In the case of being caught driving under the influence of alcohol without causing an accident, most offenders often get off the hook with a fine under RM2,000.

