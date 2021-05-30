Call to increase vaccination centres to avoid crowding

PETALING JAYA: Vaccination centres should be increased to prevent crowds at mass vaccination centres, the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) said today.

“With patient visits to clinics expected to significantly dip during the lockdown, vaccinations by private GPs should go into full swing,” its president Datuk Dr. Subramaniam Muniandy said.

He welcomed the National Covid19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin’s announcement that 500 GP clinics will be administering vaccines by June 15 and that the number of clinics designated as vaccination centres will increase to 1,000 by June 30.

“Although there are a total 8,000 GPs in the country, with just 5,000 private GPs on board, an additional 150,000 vaccinations per day can be carried out. Currently, only 184 of the 2,500 GPs have begun administering the vaccines,” he added.