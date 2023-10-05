Call to monitor retaining walls

KUALA LUMPUR: Local governments must recruit individuals with the right expertise to ensure proper evaluation of issues involving the collapse of retaining walls, including at residential areas, said Alliance for Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

He added that retaining walls require monitoring by local governments, but it was not being effectively done.

Lee said developers must engage with local governments and if a housing area is under the local government jurisdiction, it must carry out monitoring, failing which the developer should be held liable.

“Safety should never be taken for granted, especially when we are seeing a lot of weather changes. The issue is about how we deal with climate change. There are frequent downpours these days and if it rains for a long stretch, it has the potential to cause slope instability and might cause soil erosion and landslides.

“I believe this is what happened at Taman Seputih recently. It was the result of adverse weather,” he said.

“The role of local governments is crucial to ensure the safety of hillslopes and to prevent their collapse to keep people safe. Local governments need to increase their knowledge in this matter to deal with this properly. But local governments are also frequently understaffed.”

Lee also said the public must improve their knowledge of neighbourhood safety while remaining in contact with experts in the field as monitoring by the authorities may not be sufficient. “Homeowners and residents need to pay attention to (directives from) local authorities to avoid disastrous events.”

However, Institution of Engineers Malaysia (IEM) president Prof Dr Norlida Buniyamin disagreed with Lee.

She said while thorough investigations needed to be conducted to determine the causes of retaining wall collapse and to mitigate the risk of similar failures in the future, such incidents were unrelated to landslides.

“IEM is willing to offer our technical assistance and opinion in the investigation,” she said on the retaining wall collapse incident on May 4 next to Wisma YPR in Taman Seputeh, that resulted in the death of a security guard.

Norlida said the designing of retaining walls must take into consideration all factors that affect their stability in long-term conditions.

She added that IEM recommends retaining walls of more than three metres in height should have the design assessed by qualified persons to determine if upgrading is necessary.

“The collapsed structure at Wisma YPR was a mortared masonry retaining wall, which is also known as a rubble retaining wall, of about six metres in height, based on the works minister’s statement and images from the media,” she said.

A retaining wall is an important structure to keep earth on a higher level from moving to a lower area. If the retaining wall is higher, the pressure behind it also increases and poses higher risks.

“It should be kept in mind that a retaining wall collapse is not always referred to as a landslide, as (reported by) some media agencies.

“The fast movement of a mass of soil or rock down a slope is characterised as a landslide. In this case, there was no slope beyond the fallen retaining wall, according to media photos and Google Maps views, so it was not caused by a landslide.”