GEORGE TOWN: The government should now promote more digitalisation initiatives in the country following the imposition of the movement control order to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Dewan Negara Caucus chairman Senator Yusmadi Yusoff said with the lull in conventional economic activities, the authorities should use this testing period to boost digitalisation narratives and to raise public awareness about internet literacy.

A new social behaviour norm has set in worldwide almost overnight; with measures such as social distancing, protective attire and self-quarantine following the emergence of the virus.

To overcome such restrictions, now is the opportune time to introduce more digitalisation initiatives, applications and education link-ups for the people, especially to the millions who are on a stay at home directive, he said.

In this respect, Yusmadi encouraged the government to come out with packages through the private sector and specialised agencies such as the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) to drive the push towards full digitalisation.

The packages can be tailored to the young, middle age and the old.

“We should also hasten the arrival of 5G efforts and to boost connectivity on all platforms, especially in the medical, commerce and education fields in view of the challenges brought on by the virus.”

Among the examples, he cited were e-learning classes be conducted for senior citizens to understand e-wallets and e-banking.

Besides that, there can be more collaborations between the private and public sectors to connect with each other through e-commerce, said Yusmadi.

While conveying his gratitude to the discounts accorded by telecommunications companies for online connection until next month, Yusmadi said the people should be learning more about e-commerce instead of using their online space to watch movies, listen to music, play games or surf aimlessly.

In a related development, MDEC issued a statement saying that during such unprecedented times now, Malaysians, especially parents who have to work-from-home can take this opportunity to ensure their children are engaged in positive and mentally nourishing content and activities.

“The people can explore suitable e-learning platforms for them to gain knowledge in new ways,“ said MDEC chief executive officer Surina Shukri.

She said that the virus will have a long-term impact on social behaviour and attitude towards digitalisation, including how education is delivered.

She named the hashtag #DigitalvsCovid! as the clarion call for Malaysians to utilise electronic resources to overcome the limitations caused by the virus.

MDEC also encourages enterprises to develop synergies between their traditional operations with their online realm, pointing out education as one of the intermediate sectors which can pursue their digital goals.

Surina added that the Premier Digital Tech Institutions (PDTI) and colleges are also looking at new ways to develop online delivery service and digital content to meet the needs of their students and clients.