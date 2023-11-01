Call to provide sports facilities, equipment for poor children

PETALING JAYA: According to national football legend Datuk Santokh Singh, children should have easy access to sports facilities to prevent them from getting involved in drugs.

Santokh, 71, who captained the Selangor FA team to nine Malaysia Cups, said some children do not have access to sporting facilities such as football pitches or badminton courts because they live far from them.

“These are children who come from underprivileged communities who cannot afford to buy, for example, football boots. When I was growing up, I only wore ‘Fung Keong’ shoes to play football, and they were not suitable for sports.

“Even though I made a successful football career after that, I do not wish to see the next generation experiencing the same thing. It can demotivate them from involvement in sports,” he added.

Santokh said the health benefits from playing sports for children will be with them for years to come.

“It will make them attentive in class, and their brain will function better when they exercise. Keep the children active by providing them with facilities and sports gear. When they are busy with sports, they will be more focused, and stay away from drugs and crime.”

He called on the Youth and Sports Ministry and NGOs to help children by giving them used sports equipment and items, for a start.

“Building sports facilities nationwide will take time and money. Second-hand sports items that are still in good condition such as badminton racquets, running shoes and hockey sticks can be donated to them.

“Maybe, we can find a hidden gem by doing this and discover hidden talents or skills in the children,” he said.

Veteran striker Norshahrul Idlan Talaha, 36, who earlier this year signed up with Harini FT, which is in the third tier of the Malaysian football league, said parents should buy affordable sportswear that provide maximum quality.

“Having the right gear to play sports is important while on a budget. For example, if you cannot afford branded football boots, just buy the local brands or discounted items, which are not necessarily defective,” he said.

Santokh and Norshahrul were special guests at the launch of Messi Kidswear brand by Al-Ikhsan Sports last Friday.

It is the first sports retailer in the world to launch the brand after inking an agreement with Vingino Netherlands, thus securing the rights to sell the brand’s T-shirts, polos, shorts, hoodies, track bottoms and underwear for babies to teenagers in Malaysia.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, who was present at the launch, said the partnership could spur Malaysian children to pursue sports.

“Our children will have more interest in sports with Messi’s name on the clothing line. This will create excitement for them when playing football. We never know, this could lead to shaping future athletes,” she added.