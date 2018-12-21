Call to review process of admission of pupils under six to school

PETALING JAYA: The Education Ministry should review the procedures for admission of pupils under six years old to Standard one, Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) president S. M. Mohamed Idris said.

Mohamed Idris highlighted a centralised evaluation process where which children two weeks younger than the age of six are required to go through in order to be placed in standard one.

“These two-week younger children are required to go through a very stressful evaluation process,” he said in a statement.

“The first stage is a written test and if they pass, then there is an oral interview, These tests are centralised and are conducted on two different dates by the Ministry of Education at one centre in each state.”

Mohamed Idris said the process deters parents from registering their children and is stressful for the children who have to travel long distances to take the tests.

“The ministry should not hold back the education of children who are slightly younger than six years of age but have reached the ‘mental and reading age’ of six year olds with a tedious and stressful process,” he said.

He also said that Ministry officials spend too much time on the preparations of the process.

“The Ministry needs to be innovative in doing things to bring about improvement and this calls for moving away from established ways and having confidence in making changes,“ he said.