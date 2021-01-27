Call to support blind massage therapists

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Association for the Blind (MAB) is appealing to the public to support its programme to help some 3,000 blind massage therapists who have lost their source of income due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its chief executive officer George Thomas said MAB and the Asia School of Business have launched a food basket aid for the community.

“So far, we have raised about RM100,000,” Thomas told theSun yesterday.

“During the first movement control order (MCO) in March last year, we reached out to 2,150 families and distributed 12,000 packed meals.”

Each food package costs about RM125, that comprised dry food such as rice, noodles, oil and milk. They are given to the therapists, who are mostly relying on their RM450 monthly welfare aid.

“Before the MCO, the therapists could earn between RM1,600 and RM3,000 a month.

“The restriction on movement has hampered their business. We hope that with the food basket, it would help sustain them.”

There are 50,214 blind people registered with the Welfare Department.

MAB can be reached at mabline@mab.org.my. Donors can contribute through Maybank under the Malaysian Association for the Blind account number 5140-5763-7836.