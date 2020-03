GEORGE TOWN: The Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) has called on some of its members to offer their premises as quarantine zones for those suspected to have been infected by Covid-19.

Its chief executive officer Yap Lip Seng (pix) said the objective is not to profit from the outbreak but to help the country.

“If the virus spreads rapidly, the hotels are ideal for serving as shelters. We have been informed by doctors that hospitals may not be able to accommodate all Covid-19 patients eventually. This is our way of helping.”

Yap said MAH will step in if the health authorities need help.

In any case, he said, the hotel business is already reeling from the ill-effects of the Covid-19 outbreak. “Occupancy rates have plummeted to a record low in the past three months,” he added.

Yap said since there is nothing the hoteliers can do about the situation, they can at least assist the authorities by offering their premises.

Hotels and hostels in China have also been converted into quarantine zones to isolate the virus, he pointed out.

He said those who have to go into isolation should not be allowed to return home to their families but check into temporary accommodation.

“The hotels can help here.”

He also stressed that these facilities must also be sanitised and the operation be supervised by health experts and healthcare specialists and the staff be trained to handle Covid-19 cases.

Yap said further discussions with the authorities will be essential to ensure that it is properly managed.

In another development, Klang MP Charles Santiago called on the government to consider a lockdown of areas affected most by the outbreak.

“The last few days were a nightmare. I can say that everyone is glued to the media to get updates on Covid-19. And the latest details don’t look good. On Sunday alone, there were 190 new cases.”