Call to uphold commitment to field 30% women candidates

PETALING JAYA: In deciding which candidates to field in the 15th general election (GE15), political parties play a significant role in recognising the right of women to contribute to nation-building.

Former Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah said it was not just about the number of women contesting in GE15, but how to get more women as candidates and not as replacements for existing representatives.

“Those who stand up for social liberty, and human rights activists need to be considered,” she said, adding that even after they are nominated and won seats, for women to take up important portfolios such as Finance, Transport and Health, they need to have capabilities as well.

The Joint Action Group for Gender Equality (JAG) called on all political parties to uphold their commitment of fielding at least 30% women candidates in GE15.

“Remove all barriers to political empowerment for Malaysian women. They deserve more opportunities and support to take up political leadership, in light of not only their calibre but also extensive reach to the community,” the group said in a statement.

According to JAG, Malaysia also has one of the lowest women representation in Parliament in Southeast Asia, where 14% of seats are held by women compared with the regional average of 20%.

“Our women’s entry to and participation in politics remains limited, due to patriarchal socio-cultural barriers and political institutions.

“They have to contend with public distrust towards their capabilities as political leaders, as well as unrealistic expectations to possess a balance of ‘feminine’ (collaborative, nurturing) and ‘masculine’ (assertive, risk-taking) traits of leadership.”

JAG said women candidates also face obstacles such as obtaining campaign resources and fundraising due to less political influence, as well as having less time due to care responsibilities – all of which could compromise their electoral competitiveness.

“Efforts by political parties to fulfill the 30% target is thus an important step towards creating a gender-equal political arena for our women and as an indicator of our willingness to uphold gender equality.

“Despite the constraints faced, our women politicians are as competitive as their male counterparts.”

JAG, a coalition of 14 women’s rights organisations in Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak and Sabah, said a research on the gender gap in electability in GE14 revealed that with the exception of PAS, women candidates performed better than male candidates at the federal level.

“Furthermore, 90.6% of women policymakers emerged from mixed-gender contests with a 50% winning rate during GE14, with the victory rate rising after the elimination of ineffective candidates, most of whom were male.

“Equally important, over the years, women politicians have played an instrumental role in bringing Malaysian women’s interests onto the political agenda and instituting policy change to address their needs.”

Women-friendly legislations such as the Domestic Violence Act, Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 and the Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill are the culmination of cooperation between women’s rights groups and women policymakers who are critical actors in championing gender equality such as Maria, former Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh, former Pengerang MP Datuk Seri Azalina Othman and former Batu Kawan MP Kasthuriraani Patto.

JAG added that the MPs have been competently and actively participating in parliamentary debates on critical issues affecting women and families, such as unequal citizenship rights, childcare centres, single mothers, the criminalisation of stalking and maternity leave as well as women’s position in the public and private sectors.

“In the current political environment where patriarchal norms and sexism remain prevalent, achieving at least 30% is a crucial step forward in precipitating substantive representation of women in policymaking.

“Fulfilling the at-least-30% target goes beyond improving our political empowerment index or upholding our commitment to cornerstones such as the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women and the Sustainable Development Goals.

“As females constitute half of the national population, JAG feels that it is a necessity for inclusive development and ultimately, for a Malaysia that is truly prosperous for all.”