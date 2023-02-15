Call us ‘oposisi’ instead of ‘pembangkang’: Shahidan

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim (PN-Arau) has called for the term ‘pembangkang’ (Opposition) to be changed to ‘oposisi’, NST reports.

He said this was because ‘pembangkang’ gave a negative connotation.

“Recently, I met several senior leaders in Indonesia. Other than talking about (Prime Minister Datuk Seri) Anwar (Ibrahim), they also asked why Malaysia did not use ‘oposisi’, as ‘pembangkang’ gives a negative connotation, as if (opposition members) are rebels.

“Therefore, I ask for the term ‘pembangkang’ to be changed to ‘oposisi’,“ he reportedly said.

Shahidan suggested that a change be made in Parliament so that the government and opposition can be perceived as siblings rather than just adversaries who yell at each other. He proposed that the term “oposisi” be used to promote a more cordial and collaborative relationship between the two sides.