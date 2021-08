Kuala Lumpur: It may seem bleak in the art and cultural scene right now but here is an initiative to liven things up.

Artists and practitioners of the Malaysian Arts, Heritage and Culture are invited to be part of the Arts for All Seasons (ArtsFAS) line-up, in which successful applicants are eligible for consideration of a project funding of up to RM250,000. Applications are open until Aug 15.

Organised by Yayasan Hasanah (Hasanah) in the final quarter of every year, ArtsFAS serves as a platform to showcase Malaysia’s preserved and conserved arts, heritage, and culture through a series of performances, exhibitions and showcases that are open for the public to enjoy.

The ArtsFAS platform welcomes application from practitioners of Malaysian Arts, Heritage and Culture, under a registered association or company in the art forms of dance, music, theatre, storytelling and oral traditions, visual arts, and crafts; with an element of traditional arts that can be contemporarised to suit current times. Activities proposed are encouraged to carry an element of education for the younger generation - where both the master and the disciple are featured.

“Through ArtsFAS, this important work to activate, and preserve the arts in Malaysia shall continue. This year, we hope to support the arts community as our ‘cultural frontliners’, provide economic opportunities, while soothing the hearts and spirits of the people with the healing power of arts as we cope with the challenges ahead,” said Datuk Shahira Ahmed Bazari, Managing Director of Yayasan Hasanah shares,

In its lead up, during the nation’s Movement Control Order (MCO 3.0), ArtsFAS in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture brought a series of music and performing arts to selected vaccination centres featuring local musicians to support the community while spreading good, calming vibes of music to bring more comfort in the vaccination process with vaccine receivers and frontliners.

In 2020, ArtsFAS, in support of artists and the arts community affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, collaborated with seven performing organisations and three individual performers – The Temple of Fine Arts, Akasha, Hands Percussion, Geng Wak Long, Rhythm in Bronze, No Noise Percussion, Ex-MAS Crew, Endang Hyder, Dodi Mohasdi, and Hajjah Rogayah Shukri.