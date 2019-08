PETALING JAYA: Calls by certain quarters for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to fix a date for the transition of the premiership are not in line with the spirit of the Federal Constitution.

According to PAS, only the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Dewan Rakyat were empowered to decide on the position of the prime minister.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan explained that under Article 43(2)(a) of the constitution, the King shall appoint a prime minister whom he deems commands the confidence of the majority of the lower house.

“And after being appointed, the prime ministerial position shall only be stripped if he resigns voluntarily, loses qualification as a member of the Dewan Rakyat or loses the majority support of the House,” he said in a statement today.

His statement comes just a day after a group of NGOs led by Bersih 2.0 urged Mahathir to announce a clear transition date and plan for PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to take over the reins.

In an open letter, the group expressed concern over the feud within the government administration and the political instability in the country.

Takiyuddin said if Anwar truly enjoys the support of at least a simple majority of the Dewan Rakyat, this would indirectly mean that Mahathir has lost the support of the majority of the House.

“If this is true, then Anwar should immediately meet the Agong to inform His Majesty of the matter. He can also propose a motion of no confidence against Mahathir in Parliament,” Takiyuddin said.

“And if this motion is passed, then the premier has two options, to resign or advise the King to dissolve the Parliament,” he said.

Takiyuddin, however, stressed that all 18 MPs from PAS would never support any such motion should it be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat.