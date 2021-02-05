Calls for national charity fund

PETALING JAYA: The proposal for RM10 monthly contributions by civil servants to a fund for less-fortunate Malaysians to tide over hardships during the Covid-19 pandemic has gained momentum, with support from economists and calls for the government to create a permanent national charity fund.

The extension of the movement control order (MCO), with stricter measures, spells a grim outlook for many as a job crisis looms.

With 2.8 million people expected to be out of work and 13,445 companies shuttered between March and October last year, the Asian Strategy and Leadership Institute’s Centre for Public Policy Studies has called for fundraising initiatives to aid financially-impacted Malaysians.

Its chairman Tan Sri Ramon Navaratnam lauded the proposal by former Bernama chairman Datuk Seri Azman Ujang for civil servants to contribute RM10 monthly via salary deduction for at least three months.

Azman said within the three months, RM48 million could be raised and it would go a long way towards assisting needy Malaysians affected by the pandemic.

Ramon urged the government to seriously consider creating a permanent national fund and to turn it into a crowdfunding initiative, without making contributions compulsory.

“We can make it voluntary and from the heart. Charity is always necessary and every Malaysian who is able to contribute should be involved in this caring project that reflects the policy of sharing wealth with the poor at this crucial time,“ he said, adding that he is confident more than RM100 million could be raised to aid the poor.

Ramon said apart from civil servants, private sector employees could be roped in to help a large number of Malaysians who are now suffering and going through hardships.

“Let’s have a ‘National Charity Foundation’ that is tax-exempt to show the government’s (commitment) in its policy of shared prosperity and compassion for all races and religions, especially towards those who are vulnerable. This could further strengthen harmony and national unity.”

Economist Dr Yeah Kim Leng, who is a professor at Sunway University, said the monthly contribution proposal involving civil servants is worth pursuing.

“Although charitable acts ideally should be voluntary, initiatives to assist the poor and vulnerable groups hard hit by the twin pandemic-economic crisis are much welcomed to supplement the relief provided by the government,” he said.

Yeah had previously said the country’s unemployment rate recorded the highest in May last year, at 5.3%, after two of months of MCO restrictions, with 826,100 individuals losing their jobs that month alone.

Malaysia is now under its second MCO, that has been extended until Feb 18.

According to Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, if another full lockdown is implemented like last year, a total of 2.8 million people are at risk of losing their jobs.