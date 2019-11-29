Calls for Pilah Assemblyman to resign deemed malicious

KUALA PILAH: The Village Community Management Council in the Pilah state constituency has come out in defence of Pilah assemblyman Mohamad Nazaruddin Sabtu (pix) who is up against opposition calls for his resignation for allegedly failing to discharge his duties.

Its chairman, Hasnan Abdul Malek, said today Mohamad Nazaruddin has been unwell and is on the gradual road to recovery.

“We are confident that he will be able to resume his duties soon. The demand for him to resign is malicious,” he told a press conference at the Pilah state constituency community service centre, here.

Hasnan claimed that the opposition is bent on undermining the stability of the Negri Sembilan government led by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

Hasnan has come out with the statement in the wake of a demonstration by about 50 state Umno youth members in front of the Wisma Persekutuan on Tuesday demanding the resignation of Mohamad Nazaruddin.

On the closure of the service centre, he said it was not open for two days, and not for a week as reported on social media, due to the appointment of new special officers and management restructuring in the constituency. — Bernama