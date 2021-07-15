Calls for targeted lockdowns instead of EMCO

PETALING JAYA: Targeted lockdowns in hot spots have been recommended over a blanket enhanced movement control order (EMCO) to help the country recover economically while it continues its fight to quell the Covid-19 scourge.

Businesses and health experts alike believe this is the best way forward for Malaysia.

They pointed out that despite the toll it has taken on businesses, the EMCO has done little to reduce the number of new infections every day.

The number of new cases reported daily hit a new high again yesterday, with 11,618 infections reported.

The Small and Medium Enterprises Association (Samenta) said the enforcement of the EMCO has only painted a grim outlook for businesses in Malaysia when the objective was to curb the spread of infections.

Its secretary-general Yeoh Seng Hooi said a targeted approach would do better to ease the pressure on entrepreneurs who have had to shoulder massive losses over the past 18 months.

A Samenta survey conducted last month revealed that small and medium enterprises only have enough cash reserves to last them another month or two.

Businesses in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, the hub of the nation’s economic activities, have it worst as they also account for more than half of the national tally of infections.

Yeoh suggested that a decentralised approach be adopted.

“There should be some flexibility to enable economic activities to proceed based on each state’s ability to meet specific targets in managing the health crisis,” he told theSun.

He said businesses located in green zones should be allowed to open in a “gradual” manner, in line with appropriate procedures.

“We agree that the Covid-19 situation is alarming, but with companies not making money, they will be forced to retrench workers to keep operating costs down.”

Yeoh said the Pemulih wage subsidy is “just a temporary band aid” at a time when companies are seeing no revenue and livelihoods are at stake.

He added that the government should start looking at the possibility of allowing certain businesses to reopen as long as they have achieved a certain criteria.

“Now that the virus is already in the community, it is no longer about finger-pointing.”

He said the situation will continue to worsen if businesses are kept shuttered.

“We are in bad shape. Yes, people are alarmed by the large number of infections. But sometimes, such reactions can also cloud the judgment of those who formulate policies to be implemented.”

Yeoh said there is a need to strike a balance between what is best for people’s livelihoods and how best to curb the spread of infections.

“If people lose their livelihood, social problems will arise and many other issues will emerge, which is also worrying,” he added.

University of Nottingham Malaysia professor of virology Dr Sandy Loh said rather than a blanket EMCO across an entire state, the authorities should focus on identifying the hot spots and impose a lockdown only in those areas.

“District or state-wide total lockdowns are no longer the way to stop the virus from spreading.”

Loh pointed out that a total lockdown will only cause superfluous harm and suffering to those who have been law-abiding, diligently adhering to standard operating procedures and practising stringent self-discipline in movement restrictions.

She said the right approach is for the government to single out businesses that have failed to observe the SOP as well as those from whose premises infections have spread, and to take action against the business owners.

The Small and Medium Enterprises Association of Malaysia also expressed concern over the indefinite lockdowns.

Its president Datuk Michael Kang was reported as saying that there may be massive retrenchments or wage cuts from this month as uncertainties over Covid-19 continue in the Klang Valley.