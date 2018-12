PUTRAJAYA: A group of NGOs and activists led by Siti Kasim has submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, throwing their support behind embattled Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department P. Waytha Moorthy.

The group, which claims to represent over 200 NGOs nationwide, are seeking for Mahathir to retain Waytha as the minister in charge of national unity and not to bow down to pressure from certain groups who are calling for the latter’s removal.

The memorandum was submitted to Mahathir’s political secretary Abu Bakar Yahya at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya, here today.

Among other things, the memorandum claimed Waytha had “done nothing wrong” in the events leading up to and following the riot at the Sri Maha Mariamman temple in Seafield, Subang Jaya last month, and the subsequent death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim at the hands of the rioters.

“Blaming him for the riots, for Muhammad Adib’s death, making him a scapegoat for what has happened since, and finally calling for his resignation, is a convenient distraction from addressing the real problems affecting our country, namely racism and religious intolerance.

“It is despicable and shameful for certain parties to take advantage of these tragic circumstances to push their agenda of cultivating hate, bigotry, political polarisation and ethnic tension,“ the memorandum read.

Speaking to the press later, Siti Kasim said those calling for Waytha’s resignation were only in the minority and did not represent the peace-loving silent majority.

“So we hope he (Mahathir) will not be diverted by these kind of issues and will be steadfast with his plans for a better Malaysia for all.

“We also hope he and other Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders will not listen to those making the loudest voice (seeking Waytha’s removal), because it doesn’t mean they represent the majority,“ she said.

Asked about an online petition seeking Waytha to be removed, and that has since collected some 300,000 signatures, Siti Kasim said it could not be trusted as any online petition could be easily manipulated.

She also lambasted Youth and Sport Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman for supporting calls to remove Waytha, describing his actions as “stupid” for not being on the same page with other cabinet members.

“Our government are not stupid people, except for maybe one, who is going outside tandem when he should be in line with other ministers.

“He’s supposed to be a minister for all Malaysians, not just for for PPBM and it’s youth wing Armada. This is not about his political party, but all Malaysians,“ she said in an apparent reference to Syed Saddiq, who is the PPBM Youth chief.