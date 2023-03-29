Cambodian job scam: Ambassy to expedite repatriation of M’sian victims - Ambassador

PHNOM PENH: The Malaysian embassy here will expedite the repatriation process of 12 Malaysian citizens who had fallen victim to job scams in Cambodia.

Malaysian ambassador to Cambodia, Datuk Eldeen Husaini Mohd Hashim said his team had held discussions with Cambodian police and immigration department regarding the release of 12 individuals, comprising 11 in Sihanoukville and one here.

He said the 12 Malaysians comprising 11 men and a woman, aged between 20 and 25, were rescued by the Cambodian authorities on March 25, before being temporarily placed in a depot until matters relating to their release was completed.

“If all goes smoothly, the 12 individuals will be sent back by the end of this week or early next week, depending on the documentation process,” he told Bernama here today.

He said most of the victims rescued this time around came to Cambodia last year, only to find themselves being duped with fraudulent employment offers.

Eldeen Husaini said his team met the victims and provided counselling as well as assistance in obtaining detailed information regarding the actual incident, including getting information to trace the syndicate’s mastermind.

He said the Malaysian embassy has done the documentation process for the release and repatriation of all the Malaysian victims.

“If they have passports (normal procedures apply), (if not) we will issue an Emergency Certificate, and will also conduct visa processing and purchase air tickets for their return to Malaysia.

“We have contacted the families of the victims to inform them that they (victims) are safe and have given them an opportunity to speak to them,“ said Eldeen Husaini.

He said currently, the Malaysian embassy was cooperating with the Cambodian authorities to find 12 more Malaysian citizens who have fallen victim to job scam syndicates here.

In a press conference with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who was on a one-day official visit to Cambodia, said a total of 287 Malaysian citizens who had fallen victim to such syndicates had been successfully repatriated to Malaysia. - Bernama