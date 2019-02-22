Cambodian man charged with murder of 11-year-old girl in Pekan

ROMPIN: An unemployed Cambodian man was charged in the magistrate’s court today with the murder of an 11-year-old Cambodian girl whose body was found on grazing land in Pekan near here two weeks ago.

Mohd Amirul Abdullah, 23, of Kampung Parit Tengah, Pekan, nodded to indicate he understood the charge read out to him in Malay before Magistrate Azizah Ahmad.

No plea was recorded as the case will be heard in the High Court.

Mohd Amirul is charged with having murdered the girl, Siti Masitah Ibrahim, between 5.50pm and 8pm on Jan 30 in some undergrowth on the grazing land in Kampung Tanjung Medang Hilir in Pekan, and faces the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

Magistrate Azizah set March 25 for the mention of the case and for the submission of the forensic, chemist and post-mortem reports.

DPP Syamsul Kahar Ahmad Nadri appeared for the prosecution while Mohd Amirul was represented by counsel Ahmad Deniel Roslan.

Siti Masitah’s body was found on Feb 9 following a police report by her family that she was missing after having gone to a shop on Jan 30. — Bernama