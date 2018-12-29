Cameron Highlands by-election : EC’s decision will not dampen BN’s spirit

KUANTAN: The announcement by the Election Commission (EC) that MIC vice-president Datuk C. Sivarraajh is not eligible to contest in the Cameron Highlands by-election will not dampen the spirit of the Barisan Nasional (BN).

Pahang BN chairman Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the decision would instead encourage the BN machinery to work harder as they accept it as a challenge.

He said the Pahang BN would hold an immediate discussion with the BN central leadership as well as Sivarraajh for the next course of action.

“I am unhappy and disappointed with the (EC) decision. Sivarraajh had proven to be an outstanding MP after winning the parliamentary seat in the 14th general election.

“However I am confident whatever has been decided by the BN central and state leadership will be well-accepted and the party machinery will strive harder to ensure BN’s victory in the by-election,“ he said in a media statement here yesterday.

The EC today confirmed that Sivarraajh cannot register as a voter or vote in any election or be elected in any election for five years from Dec 13 this year.

EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun said the matter was decided after studying the judgment of the Election Court as well as the recommendation of the Election Court judge under Section 36 (2) (a) and Section 37 of the Election Offences Act 1954.

The Cameron Highlands by-election was called after the Election Court declared that the results in the Cameron highlands parliamentary constituency was null and void after ruling that corrupt practices were committed to garner votes.

Nomination for the Cameron Highlands by-election is on Jan 12 while polling day will be on Jan 26. — Bernama