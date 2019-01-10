Cameron Highlands by-election a benchmark for BN: Mohamad Hasan

KUALA LUMPUR: The Cameron Highlands by-election on Jan 26 will be seen as a benchmark of the people’s acceptance of Barisan Nasional and its leadership, says acting Umno president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

As such, he said, it was imperative for BN to defend the Parliamentary seat by fielding a credible candidate.

“Victory in the by-election is crucial in gauging how far BN is from the people’s heart, especially in Cameron Highlands,” he told a press conference after chairing an Umno Supreme Council meeting here yesterday.

Mohamad is expected to announce the opposition alliance’s candidate for the by-election tomorrow.

The Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election is being held after the Election Court declared BN candidate Datuk C. Sivarraajh’s victory in the 14th General Election null and void due to corrupt practices to influence voters. — Bernama