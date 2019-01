PETALING JAYA: The Cameron Highlands by-election will see a tough fight between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) after the unexpected entry of MyPPP president Tan Sri M. Kayveas into the fray.

Previously when PAS contested the seat it was the spoiler as it managed to garner 3,587 votes, BN’s Datuk C. Sivarraajh got 10,307 and PH’s M. Manogaran received 9,710 while Mohd Tahir Kassim (Berjasa) got 81 votes and B. Suresh Kumar (Parti Sosialis Malaysia) received 680 votes.

An MIC party insider said when MyPPP was within BN they had worked hard to help BN win the seat.

He said Kayveas had campaigned there after former party president Datuk G. Palanivel was kicked out of the party.

“Kayveas had hoped that by him working there tirelessly, former BN chairman Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak would give him the seat as MIC had not serviced the constituency for some time,“ the insider said.

Now with Kayveas standing as an independent, this might have an impact on the number of votes BN will get in the coming election, he said.

Hopefully, with PAS staying out of the race their voters may decide to choose BN but there is no guarantee, and at the moment everything is up in the air as MIC has yet to decide on its candidate, according to the insider.

Kayveas said MyPPP decided to field him as they now neither support PH or BN and they have at least 3,000 voters in hand.

Another source said there seems to be disunity within BN, as suggestions have emerged from some Umno members that they should field a candidate instead of MIC.

The source said Umno believes that it will stand a better chance of winning as the majority of support for Sivarraajh came from the Malay vote bank.

“One other problem is that MIC has been tainted by the actions of Sivarraajh and even the court had found that corrupt practices were committed to induce voters in the constituency,“ the source said, adding that this may turn off voters from supporting BN.

It is important to note that since PH took over the government a lot of allegations of corruption involving the previous government has emerged, he said, adding that this may help turn away some voters who supported BN and PAS giving DAP the upper hand.