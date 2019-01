GEORGE TOWN: DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng conceded that DAP will be facing a stiff fight in the Cameron Highlands by-election scheduled for Jan 26.

Lim, who is also Finance Minister, said the advantages would definitely on MIC’s side as it had held the parliamentary seat for a long time.

‘’The seat has never been won by Pakatan Harapan or DAP. Indeed, it will be a stiff fight. Although the advantage is on the side of MIC, we will endeavour to create history by winning the Cameron Highlands seat so that the people can experience sustainable economic and development results.

‘’We don’t want solely development, we want sustainable development specifically in a green area like Cameron Highlands,’’ he told reporters after launching the Bukit Gelugor Customs Housing Lift Upgrading Project, here today.

Asked on the candidate, Lim said the party Central Executive Committee (CEC) would meet this week to discuss who would be contesting in the by-election, after which an announcement would be made.

“We will be having a CEC meeting first over the next few days, then we will make the announcement. I will make the announcement because we also want to make preparations,“ he said.

On June 4, DAP candidate M. Manogaran filed a petition seeking a declaration that the outcome of the 14th General Election on May 9 for the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat held by Datuk C. Sivarraajh of MIC was null and void for flouting the General Elections Act 1954.

The Election Commission (EC) on Dec 28 confirmed that Sivarraajh, who was MIC vice-president, was not qualified to contest in the by-election.

In GE14, Sivarraajh won the Cameron Highlands Parliamentary seat by garnering 10,307 votes beating Manogaran of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) with 9,710 votes; Wan Mahadir Wan Mahmud of PAS (3,587 votes); Mohd Tahir Kassim of Berjasa (81 votes) and B. Suresh Kumar of Socialist Party of Malaysia (PSM) (680 votes). — Bernama