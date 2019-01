TANAH RATA: Independent candidate in the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat by-election, Sallehudin Ab Talib, 61, is championing educational opportunities for the area’s constituents, especially the Orang Asli community .

Sallehudin, who is comfortable being addressed as “cikgu” (teacher), said there were some among this indigenous community who did not go to school or were illiterate.

He said this should not have happened as each Malaysian citizen should have basic education until the age of 18 years as spelt out in the Education Act.

“We need to be concerned about this. I will be going to the Orang Asli settlements to explain their right to education,“ he told a news conference at the pre-launch of his by-election manifesto, here, today.

With over 20 years of experience in the educational field, Sallehudin who was a senior lecturer at Institut Aminuddin Baki, said the failure of some Orang Asli children to have basic education could be due to the community’s tradition and weak economy, among the factors.

Besides the Orang Asli who make up about 20% of residents of this highland constituency, many among the youths in its Felda settlement did not pursue education to the tertiary level, according to Sallehudin.

He made this claim based on his growing up in the Sungai Koyan Felda land scheme within the Cameron Highlands constituency which contributed to the stagnation of the local economy.

“Therefore, it is my hope and my manifesto to raise the local community’s awareness of the importance of education towards improving their socio-economy.

“Among the ways is by identifying alternative economic opportunities for the local community. This is also my main focus,“ said Sallehudin, who is using the slogan, “Suara rakyat untuk rakyat” (Voice of the people for the people) in his by-election campaign.

With the help of his former students and family members, Sallehudin said he would start putting up the buntings with the ‘book’ symbol soon for his campaign.

In the by-election, he will be contesting against DAP’s M. Manogaran, 60, who is representing Pakatan Harapan, former senior police officer Ramli Mohd Nor, 61, (Barisan Nasional) and another Independent candidate, farmer Wong Seng Yee, 40. — Bernama