Cameron Highlands by-election sees candidates of various races

TANAH RATA: The Cameron Highlands by-election sees a unique line-up of four candidates representing each race in the highlands constituency, says Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate M. Manogaran.

The PH candidate said he himself is from the Indian community, while the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Ramli Mohd Nor is from the Semai tribe and is also the first Orang Asli to contest in the election in Cameron Highlands.

The two other independent candidates are former Aminuddin Baki Institute senior lecturer Salehuddin Ab Talib and farmer Wong Seng Yee from the Malay and Chinese communities respectively.

“However this by-election is not between the races, but among parties,” he told reporters after the nomination of candidates for the Cameron Highlands by-election at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sultan Ahmad Shah hall here today.

In this regard, Manogaran who is also Pahang DAP deputy chairman hoped voters in Cameron Highlands would come out in to cast their votes as the turnout in several recent by-elections was not so encouraging.

“I hope voters would come out to exercise their democratic rights without any fear or compulsion, without any corrupt practices and make it a successful by-election,” he said.

Asked on his focus this time, Manogaran said he would be visiting all places in the parliamentary constituency to meet voters and explain the policies he is bringing.

Meanwhile DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng hoped voters would make a wise decision and give PH a chance to represent them in Cameron Highlands which is described as a BN stronghold.

“Make a wise decision by choosing the PH candidate as the state government from BN. So why not choose the PH candidate as the federal government is from PH,” he said.

The Election Commission has set Jan 22 as early voting day and Jan 26 as polling day.

The Cameron Highlands parliamentary constituency has two state seats, Tanah Rata and Jelai with a total eligible electorate of 32,009 including 247 early voters, 12 absentee voters and 385 disabled voters.

The by-election is the fifth after the 14th general election with earlier by-elections involving the state constituencies Sungai Kandis, Seri Setia and Balakong in Selangor as well as the parliamentary constituency of Port Dickson in Negri Sembilan. — Bernama