CAMERON HIGHLANDS: Police have foiled an attempt to smuggle 700 cartons of various brands of cigarettes with a tax value of about RM900,000 in two raids here yesterday.

Cameron Highlands District Police Chief DSP Ashari Abu Samah said in the first raid which was conducted at about 3pm in the Makmur Tanah Rata Housing area, police detained a man who was traveling in a Toyota Hilux four-wheel drive vehicle and found two boxes containing 70 to 80 cartons of cigarettes each.

Ashari said about 30 minutes later, police found nine boxes containing about 70 to 80 cartons of cigarettes each after they detained another man aged 28 years near the main road in Kampung Raja who was driving a Toyota Hilux.

“The man was believed to have just received the boxes of cigarettes from a delivery vehicle of a registered company in the Kampung Raja Cameron Highlands area,” he said in a statement here today.

Ashari said police were confident the contraband cigarette smuggling syndicate had resorted to using the licenced delivery company to send the items to their customers to avoid detection at roadblocks during the current Movement Control Order (MCO) period. — Bernama