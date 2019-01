TANAH RATA: After 14 days of campaigning, today, a total of 31,639 voters in Cameron Highlands parliamentary constituency will exercise their rights to choose the new MP to represent their voices in Parliament.

In today’s parliamentary by-election, voters will have to choose between M. Manogaran of Pakatan Harapan, Ramli Mohd Noor of Barisan Nasional (BN) and two independents, Wong Seng Yee and Sallehudin Ab Talib.

All 29 voting centres – 17 in the Tanah Rata state constituency and 12 in the Jelai state constituency - were opened at 8 am.

According to the Election Commission (EC), the 29 voting centres, all involved school buildings, would be closed in stages later, namely at 1 pm (one centre), 2 pm (five centres), 3 pm (nine centres), 3.30pm (one centre), 4 pm (seven centres), and 5.30 pm (six centres).

The Election Commission (EC) has opened 86 polling channels to smoothen the voting process.

The EC also reminded voters to bring their identity card or any official and valid identification document to the polling centres and to never hand over their identity card to other parties other than election staff.

Voters are also advised to go out early to cast their ballots due to uncertain weather conditions and to take into account the closing time of their respective voting centres.

Meanwhile, the early voting for 247 policemen was held on Tuesday (Jan 22) at the Brinchang police station here and Sungai Koyan police station in Lipis.

The vote tallying process will be held at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Sultan Ahmad Shah’s Gemilang Hall here and for the first time, the EC will broadcast the process live through its Facebook account with results expected to be known by 10 pm.

The Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election is being held after the Election Court declared the victory of Datuk C. Sivarraajh from BN in the 14th General Election (GE14), null and void for vote-buying.

It is the fifth by-election after the GE14, with the first for the Sungai Kandis state seat (on Aug 4); the second and third for the Balakong and Seri Setia state seats (Sept 8) and the fourth for the Port Dickson parliamentary seat (Oct 13). — Bernama