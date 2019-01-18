Camerons by-election: BN bigwigs descend on Sg Ruil

TANAH RATA: Despite facing numerous charges for corruption and abuse of power, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak also joined the campaign for the Barisan Nasional candidate in the Cameron Highlands by-election here today.

He, Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and the BN candidate “hit” the Orang Asli settlement of Sungai Ruil here this morning.

Najib told them that he hoped they would give their support to the BN candidate on polling day (Jan 6).

The Cameron Highlands by-election is a four-cornered contest among Pakatan Harapan candidate M. Manogaran, who is also Pahang DAP deputy chairman, Ramli and two independents, Sallehudin Ab Talib and Wong Seng Yee.

The by-election is being held after the Election Court annulled the 14th general election victory of Datuk C. Sivarraajh of the BN for vote-buying. — Bernama