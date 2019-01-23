Camerons by-election: Minister orders internal probe into abuse of govt vehicles claims

KUALA LUMPUR: Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr A. Xavier Jayakumar (pix) has instructed for an internal investigation be carried out into alleged abuse of government vehicles by his deputy for Pakatan Harapan’s campaign in the Cameron Highlands by-election.

“I have asked for an internal investigation by the ministry. I have instructed the KSU (ministry’s secretary-general) to find out the details from the Foresty Department director-general and Pahang Forestry Department director to report back to me.

“After getting the reports, I will see what decisions have to be made,” he told reporters during his working visit to the Pantai 2 Regional Sewage Treatment Plan, which is operated and maintained by Indah Water Konsortium (IWK), here today.

It was reported that his deputy, Tengku Zulpuri Shah Raja Puri has been accused of instructing the Pahang Forestry Department to furnish five four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicles for his official use for Orang Asli programmes.

Pahang State Secretary Datuk Seri Dr Sallehuddin Ishak in his FB posting said he had instructed the 4WD vehicles be returned to the department after a political party logo was seen pasted on it.

Dr Xavier said that he expects to receive the reports soon, possibly after the by-election this Saturday. — Bernama