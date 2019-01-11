Camerons by-election: Nine sets of nomination forms bought so far

IPOH: The Election Commission (EC) has confirmed that nine sets of nomination forms have been bought as of yesterday, ahead of tomorrow’s nomination day for the Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election.

Pahang director Datuk Zamree Hamli said a Pakatan Harapan representative bought one set of forms, MyPPP two sets while Barisan Nasional (BN) and an Independent purchased three sets each.

“These (nine sets) were bought up to 5.30pm yesterday. More may be bought today. The candidates can still purchase the forms until 10am tomorrow,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

The Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election is being held after the Election Court declared BN candidate Datuk C. Sivarraajh’s victory in the 14th General Election null and void due to corrupt practices to influence voters.

Early voting is on Jan 22 and polling on Jan 26.

As of today, Pahang DAP deputy chairman M. Manogaran and MyPPP president Tan Sri M. Kayveas have expressed their desire to contest in the by-election while BN will field Ramli Mohd Nor, who is a former senior police officer from the local Orang Asli community. — Bernama