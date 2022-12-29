Campaign calls for non-vegetarians to adopt predominantly plant-based diet for 31 days

PUCHONG: The youth arm of the Malaysian Vegetarian Society, The Green Spoon, is calling for 2,300 people to switch to a plant-based diet for 31 days starting in January through its “myVeganuari” campaign.

Its project director Faisal Mansor said the campaign aims to create awareness on one’s food choices that are impacting the world population and environment.

“Nowadays, everyone seems to have a good grasp on the effects of greenhouse gases (GHG) on the planet. However, a majority of us do not see the link between our food choices and GHG emissions.

“Unfortunately, livestock agriculture is the biggest contributor to GHG emissions into our atmosphere, where gases such as methane and nitrous oxide are known to be more harmful and deadly compared with carbon dioxide,” he told theSun recently.

Faisal said the increasing dependency and demands for animal-based products and livestock farming in recent years have contributed to climate change.

“According to the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, we will not be able to achieve the Paris Climate Accord (also referred to as The Paris Agreement) target to reduce GHG emissions if we do not change our food habits and choices.

Faisal added that although red meats, poultry and eggs (products of livestock agriculture) are high in protein, they have adverse effects such as high fat and cholesterol content, which contribute to non-communicable diseases (NCD) such as heart diseases, cancer and diabetes.

According to Faisal, veganism has been scientifically proven to protect a person against NCD. He said the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics has stated that a plant-based diet can lower the risks of developing NCD.

“Within a week into a vegan diet, you will experience more comfortable bowel movement and reduced bloating. After a month, you will feel more energised and will not be lethargic or sluggish.

“It is medically proven that some people who suffer from sensitive and acne-prone skin, especially caused by consuming dairy products, can reduce acne in just a few weeks of practising veganism.”

Faisal said myVeganuari is a call for non-vegetarians and non-vegans to adopt a predominantly plant-based diet.

“At the end of the challenge, the target of 2,300 participants who pledged to be vegan for a month can help save 90 megalitres of water, which is equivalent to 36 Olympic-sized swimming pools, and preserve land the size of 25 football fields that are used for livestock farming. One megalitre is equivalent to a million litres.

“Even with a small number of pledgers, eating plant-based food for 31 days can save Malaysia from being burdened with RM1.7 million of productivity losses from NCD.”

Faisal stated that although vegetarianism is common in Malaysia, with 5% of the population being vegetarian, veganism is fairly new, and thus “2,300 is currently our measurement of success”.

“There were 561 people who pledged to go vegan during the myVeganuari campaign this year. Now, we are pushing for 2,300 pledges.”

Faisal said myVeganuari 2023 features a Malaysian vegan recipe book with over 100 recipes from local chefs and social influencers, discounts and promotions at vegan restaurants and for food products and non-food items and tips from experienced vegans for the novice.

“We have also planned fun events, including vegan picnics, Chinese New Year potluck, food bazaars, movie screenings with university students and weekly prize giveaways.”

Faisal added that a plant-based diet is slightly cheaper than the omnivorous diet that includes ingredients of both plant and animal origin.

“If you cook your own food, 500g of plant proteins such as tofu, tempeh, lentils and chickpeas are more cost effective than meat, poultry, fish and eggs of the same weight.

“If you dine out, vegan food in vegan-only restaurants are quite costly compared with places that serve meat.”