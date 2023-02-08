Campaign material vandalism: Kuala Terengganu PH lodges police report

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election, Azan Ismail of PKR today lodged a police report claiming that irresponsible parties have vandalised his campaign materials.

Azan said the offence was detected several days ago, however, the vandalism against the posters displaying the face of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim using sharp objects was only detected today.

He said the act of vandalism was not only an insult but also a threat to the party’s election machinery, saying that “the use of sharp objects to ruin posters is a warning...that it (threats) can be carried out by those parties.”

“We urge the authorities not to let this slide... that’s why we lodge a police report together with the Barisan Nasional (BN) machinery because we don’t want this to continue.

“We are worried that things like this will turn into unfortunate incidents,“ he told reporters after lodging the report at the Kuala Terengganu district police headquarters, here, today.

Azan, who is facing off against Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim of PAS, also reminded the party machinery not to respond to the provocation but to carry on campaigning harmoniously and act morally.

The Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election is being held following the decision of the Terengganu Election Court on June 27 to annul the victory of Ahmad Amzad, who is also the former Deputy Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, after finding corruption elements throughout the campaign period for the 15th General Election (GE15).

Meanwhile, Kuala Terengganu district police chief ACP Abdul Rahim Md Din when contacted confirmed the matter, adding that police will immediately investigate the case. -Bernama