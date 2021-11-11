Campaign SOP restrictive but provides level playing field — Candidates

MELAKA: The campaign guidelines set by the Election Commission (EC) for the Melaka state election may be restrictive but all quarters should accept them in the interests of public safety, according to two candidates.

Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) candidate for the Kelebang seat, Bakri Jamaluddin, said politicians should have no problems adhering to the standard operating procedure (SOP) as it is aimed at protecting lives against Covid-19.

“I’ve been campaigning for two days and I can feel it (restriction) ... no ceramah is allowed. It’s a good thing to use the digital platform as it ensures the safety of the people.

“If we were to conduct house-to-house campaigns, we might put children, who are all unvaccinated, and the elderly (voters) at risk of getting infected,” he said in the Bicara Harakah programme which was held online.

Despite the restrictions, Bakri said the polls provide a level playing for all involved, adding that candidates should use technology to reach out to people to educate them and not cause disharmony.

“I believe when you give the right information, people will give you a right decision. It’s fair for people to utilise social media but the important thing is to use it as a medium for educating people to make them mature,” he said.

PN’s candidate in Serkam, Ahmad Bilal Rahudin, said although his constituency is in the rural area, his campaign is not adversely affected because he could use social media.

“Voters have been living in the new normal for two years and I think they can follow our message online. PN has no problem campaigning online and has grassroots to explain issues. This matter should be emphasised for the sake of public health,” he said in a joint press conference with PAS vice-president Idris Ahmad.

The EC has banned ceramah, lectures, physical campaigning, house-to-house visits, walkabouts and distribution of pamphlets to the public throughout the campaign period.

Early voting is on Nov 16 and polling is set for Nov 20 to elect representatives to the 28 seats in the Melaka State Legislative Assembly. — Bernama