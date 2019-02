ROMPIN: The implementation of a nationwide drug campaign which is in its third year, has shown positive developments based on the reduced number of high-risk zones across the country.

National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) director-general Datuk Seri Zulkifli Abdullah said only 87 areas had now been categorised as red zones compared to 178 areas previously.

Meanwhile, five areas have been categorised as green zones, which are areas with the least number of drug-related problems, he said, adding that another 86 areas had been changed to yellow zones.

“From our records, Pahang has the highest number of high-risk areas in all its Felda schemes involving 4,923 people who were under surveillance (OKP).

“There were 197 OKP in Rompin which was 14.04% and covering 17 areas in Felda Selancar, Selendang and Keratong,“ he said in his speech at the National Anti-Drugs Month Celebration at Dewan Semai Bakti, Felda Keratong 3, here today.

Also present was Felda’s deputy general manager (Community Development) Anuar Malek, and Pahang AADK director, Rujhan Ramli.

Zulkifli said that the strategic partnership between Felda and AADK to break free from the drug menace was seen to have some positive outcomes in Felda settlements.

The desire to achieve drug-free status in such settlements may be difficult, but not impossible to achieve if there were targeted programmes for the younger generation, he added.

Meanwhile, Anuar said exhibitions, lectures and motivational camps, were among the approaches taken to raise awareness on the dangers of drugs to people of the different age group in Felda areas. — Bernama