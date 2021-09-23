Camping not allowed around Putrajaya lakeside area - PPj

PUTRAJAYA: Members of the public are not allowed to set up camping tents around the Putrajaya lakeside area, said Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) president Datuk Muhammad Azmi Mohd Zain.

He said at the moment, camping activities can be carried out at the designated campsite at the Wetland Park that has complete facilities.

“Camping activities are not allowed along the lakeside area. PPj enforcement officers will ensure that no camping tents are set up in the area through public reprimand.

“But if it is out of control, we have a provision where fines could be issued against individuals or groups who set up tents at the lakeside or in other public areas,” he told Bernama today.

The transition to Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan beginning Sept 10 which allowed inter-district travel in the Klang Valley saw people flocked to Putrajaya especially on weekends for leisure activities.

There are also some who set up camping tents at the Putrajaya lakeside area eventhough they do not have permission to do so.

Muhammad Azmi said the action of some irresponsible parties could lead to untoward incidents, resulting in poor cleanliness, cause congestion and inconvenience to those who want to do recreational activities in the area such as jogging and cycling.

“We welcome people to come and enjoy the beauty of the lake but it is feared that such activities (camping) could also affect the lake water quality,” he said.

Realising that camping activities are becoming more popular now, Muhammad Azmi said PPj was in the midst of identifying suitable areas in Putrajaya to be dedicated as campsites.

-Bernama