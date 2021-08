Analysis by K. K. Tan

EVEN before the newly installed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri (pix) can start forming a new government with his yet to be announced Cabinet Ministers, there seems to be some infighting brewing between Perikatan Nasional (PN), which controls 50 MPs and Barisan Nasional (BN), which controls 41 MPs.

The first salvo was fired by PN Chairman and former prime minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, when he stated that the government of Ismail Sabri is a PN one. Umno leaders have fired back to insist that it is now a BN government or perhaps (more accurately) a coalition government of BN, BN and GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak).

There is a saying that “one mountain cannot contain two tigers”. Like most organisations (including government), there must only be one big boss (Chief Executive) who would make the final call on any issues.

It is not looking good for the new PM, who already has so many external and internal challenges to grapple with (as I have written about it two days ago). Most of the problems have been caused by the failure of the last PN government (which he had been part of but with limited powers) to address the devastating pandemic and very dire economic situation.

Many supporters of both PN and BN are anxiously waiting to see the list of new Cabinet Ministers to be announced. It is unlikely that both sides would be satisfied whatever portfolios he appoints the politicians into, including perhaps, having more non-politician technocrats based on integrity and capability. Like another saying goes: “damned if you do and damned if you don’t”.

In a way, many people do not envy the position of the new PM for being caught in a difficult no-win situation. It is partly due to the failed political system that the country is in today which breeds corruption, extreme greed, narrow-mindedness, bigotry and self-serving values. Which in itself, is also due to the failed education system of the last thee decades or so, which badly needs to be overhauled. (I have written a press article in 2019 entitled “Why our education system needs an overhaul”, please Google if you are interested)

So what is all this talk about having a “unity government” and can it really save the new PM from collapsing even before he has time to govern?

There is also another famous saying that “the road to hell is paved with good intentions”.

From the corporate world, Multinational or MNC level, where I came from (I was amongst the first local to become CEO of European MNS in Shah Alam in late 80s, before I became CEO of a large federal GLC), we judge everything by the results or performance, and not mere talks or intentions.

In the corporate world, if you do not perform or deliver the results agreed upon, you are out! No excuses or grandmother stories would be entertainment.

Therefore, before any political quarters start proposing a so-called “unity government”, they must spell our clearly what results or outcomes they are expecting from such a government. Then, they would understand that what matters most would be the quality of leaders in this unity government that they must be honest, knowledgeable and capable of delivering the RESULTS needed.

What is the point of having a great looking “unity government” of all ideologies, politics and personality types when it would not be able to deliver the RESULTS needed and the leaders involved would spend half the time, taxpayers’ money and energy in blaming others (including the Rakyat like what an illiterate Deputy Minister did in previous administration)?? And the other half of the time, taxpayers’ money and energy on PR work to cover up their failures and possible crimes??

It is far more important to have unity and inclusiveness at the Rakyat level which is at the receiving end of any services to be provided by the government.

Most of the Rakyat are not bothered at all how united the government or political leaders are, as long as the government delivers on the results needed. It is would be counter-productive or regressive to have a very united government that is bent on exploiting and oppressing the Rakyat.

When anyone talks about unity, the first question we must ask is “unity for what” or “what is the basis of such unity”. For any unity to be sustainable, it must be for a good and noble cause or outcome and it must also be based on justice, integrity and progress.

Unity and collaboration would be very difficult or unsustainable for dishonest, selfish and greedy leaders due to internal or irreconcilable contradictions, distrust and back-stabbing each other, whenever there is an opportunity for selfish gain. Therefore, any semblance of unity would not last.

Let’s hope that the PN and BN leaders would close ranks, always put the interest of the Rakyat first and prove their critics wrong.

The writer, a corporate, political and geo-political analyst, was also former Strategic Adviser of world’s largest software firm, real author of international best-selling book entitled “The Great Software Debate” (also the most expensive Amazon paperback book in the world) and former local rep of the world’s largest business intelligence and risk analysis think tank.