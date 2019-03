PUTRAJAYA: PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix) said he wants to meet Nurul Izzah Anwar first before commenting on her views of the political developments in the country.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference after launching the “Citarasa Malaysia” programme here, Saifuddin said he has not been in touch with the Permatang Pauh MP in the past week due to his work schedule.

“We have not been in touch over the matter. I shall arrange to meet her personally and find out the whole story, and only then it is right for me to comment,” he added.

Saifuddin also rubbished a statement purportedly issued by the secretaries of Pakatan Harapan (PH) parties on the matter.

“I contacted all the secretaries of Pakatan. No such statement was issued. This is fake news created to cause tension within PH,“ he said.

He also said he respected Nurul Izzah’s view that the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman should be led by an Opposition MP.

“I know Nurul Izzah well. She has a principle viewpoint of things, and she is one that expresses them openly, and I respect her views, because she is also a third-term MP.

“The prime minister (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) has commented saying that if a suitable candidate has been found, then we can proceed in that direction. I share his views on this,“ he added.