IT was 1964 and the Beatles embarked on a world tour. The four lads from Liverpool had conquered America, and Beatlemania had swept across the globe.

If you have a calendar from that year, can you use it this year?

According to TimeandDate.com, 2020 has the exact same calendar as the years 1992, 1964, 1936, and 1908.

And if you have a new 2020 calendar, you can reuse it in 2048.