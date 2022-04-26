Canadian gets RM800 fine for lewd gesture, not wearing mask

KUALA LUMPUR: A Canadian man was fined RM800, in default 15 days’ jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today for showing obscene gestures to a supermarket security guard and not wearing a face mask in public two weeks ago.

Magistrate S. Mageswary handed down the sentence on Theberge Travis Lee, 44, after he pleaded guilty to the two charges. He paid the fine.

On the first charge for insulting behaviour, framed under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955, for having shown his middle finger towards Padam Giri with intent to provoke a breach of the peace, Travis Lee was fined RM100, in default one day in jail.

The offence was committed at a supermarket Jalan Ampang here at 9.30pm last April 16.

For the second charge on not wearing a face mask, which was in breach of Regulation 17 of the Prevention And Control Of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Infected Local Areas) 2022, Travis Lee was fined RM700, in default two weeks jail.

In mitigation his lawyer, Jayananda Rao, told the court that his client, who works with an oil and gas company, had just started working in the country and had three sister to support in Canada.

He regretted his action and apologised, as well as promised to not do the same mistake again, added the lawyer.

Deputy public prosecutor Wardah Nasuha Safian prosecuted.

Last April 17, a 18-second video showing the man acting aggressively towards a security guard in a supermarket, which was uploaded by two Tik Tok account holders, went viralled. - Bernama