PETALING JAYA: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) will pay compensation amounting to RM42 million to contractors who have carried out preliminary works for 24 projects of PR1MA Corporation Malaysia which have been cancelled.

Its Minister, Zuraida Kamaruddin said in this regard the government has identified 27 sites to be developed for PR1MA affordable houses outside of Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

“We will be starting (the projects)...we just received approval from the Finance Ministry for eight sites.

“Later, with the 27 sites we have acquired we will process on their locations and land before starting the projects,” she told reporters after handing over offer letters for Seni Prihatin Finas People’s Housing Project (PPR) here yesterday.

According to Zuraida the project was coordinated under a National Housing Department system including Malaysia Civil Servants Housing (PPAM) and Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB).

Earlier, Zuraida reported that 24 out of 94 PR1MA projects had been cancelled, with 70 still going on. — Bernama