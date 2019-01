ISKANDAR PUTERI: The abolition of toll collection for motorcycles at the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link (Linkedua) Expressway’s Tanjung Kupang Toll Plaza near Gelang Patah, here, from today, will benefit to 50,000 residents around Johor Baru who use the route daily.

Deputy Works Minister Mohd Anuar Mohd Tahir said doing away with the toll was indeed good news especially for those who commuted to work from Malaysia to Singapore thus becoming a “new year” gift that was significant in reducing the cost of living.

“They will also have a cost savings of between RM24.20 and RM66 a month based on the average working days of 22 days or 30 days a month,“ he said in his speech at a ceremony on the abolition of the toll collection, at the Linkedua Tanjung Kupang Toll Plaza, in Gelang Patah, here last night.

Mohd Anuar said the abolition of toll for motorcycle was announced during the tabling of the 2019 Budget on Nov 2 in line with the government’s commitment to reduce the cost of living of the people.

Before the move, motorcyclists had to pay a toll of RM1.10 at the Tanjung Kupang Toll Plaza. — Bernama