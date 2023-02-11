Cancer kids helicopter dream fulfilled

KEPALA BATAS: The dreams of two children who are in the advanced stages of cancer to ‘ride’ a helicopter finally came true today, as both the nine-year-old kids were flown in a helicopter owned by the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM).

Muhamad Firas Haziq Samsol, a bone cancer patient, and Nurul Umairah Abd Rahman, diagnosed with brain cancer, enjoyed a 15-minute helicopter ride provided by the Friends of Childhood Cancer Northern-M (FOCCAN) in collaboration with JBPM at the Northern Region JBPM Air Base in Bertam.

The two children, along with another teenager, Muhamad Yazeed Muhamad Yamin, 15, a leukemia patient, sat in the passenger seats inside the JBPM Air Unit helicopter with its engine and rotor blades running.

Although they were not taken on a flight in the helicopter, the three of them, especially Muhammad Firas Haziq and Nurul Umairah, showed genuine excitement and happiness. They even expressed hope of having the opportunity to ride again in the future.

“I was excited and woke up at 5 am to experience the helicopter ride today,“ Nurul Umairah, from Pendang, Kedah, said when sharing her excitement with the media even though she was in a wheelchair and appeared a bit frail.

Her mother, Nor Syahirah Mohd Fauzi, 27, said Nurul Umairah, the eldest of two siblings, was diagnosed with brain cancer three years ago while she was in preschool. It was detected after she often vomited and had sudden falls.

“Since she learned about the helicopter ride, Umairah would repeatedly ask when she can go on the ride and we are happy to see her today,“ Nor Syahirah said, adding that doctors have predicted that her daughter has only about six months left to live.

Muhammad Firas Haziq, from Alor Star, Kedah, was also thrilled upon hearing about the opportunity to fly in a helicopter.

“I am so happy to ride in a helicopter; I have wanted to do it for a long time. This time, I could see it up close. Thanks to the Fire Department for the chance,“ he said, battling bone cancer since age five.

Meanwhile, Northern Region JBPM Air Base Deputy Commander 1 Mohamad Fisol Rosli said besides providing the opportunity for the children to experience their presence in a helicopter, they also took them on fire trucks to offer new experiences and excitement. -Bernama