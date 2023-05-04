Cancer-stricken mum succumbs to disease

PETALING JAYA: Cancer-stricken widow Vijayaletchumy Subramaniam, whose plight was highlighted by theSun on March 22, succumbed to the disease and died on Monday night.

The article on Vijayaletchumy, 51, who at the time had mere months to live, touched the hearts of Malaysians, who donated freely towards the costs of medical care, groceries, utility bills and a set of school uniform for her daughter, Kalliswary Chandrasegaran, 13.

A total of RM48,515 was raised by theSun and the Council of Datuk Dato’ Malaysia, while direct donations were also made to the family.

In the final phase of her life, Vijayaletchumy had expressed concern over the future of Kalliswary, who would be orphaned as she has no next of kin.

Vijayaletchumy suffered from stage four breast cancer that had spread to her lungs, neck and nerves.

Family friend Kalaivani Paramasive, 38, said Vijayaletchumy passed on at the Kuala Kubu Bharu Hospital after a bout of breathing difficulty.

“I know she is now resting in peace. Despite her cancer and the pain she was in, her only thoughts were of Kalliswary’s future and what would happen to her after she is gone.

“But with the public donations that came in and commitment from NGOs to help look after Kalliswary, she was confident everything would be fine. I think she finally decided to let go and stop holding on to her life,” Kalaivani said.

An NGO, the Suriana Welfare Society (SWS) has committed to looking after Kalliswary’s welfare and education requirements until she reaches the age of 18 or enters university.

“Now that her mother is gone, we will take full responsibility for Kalliswary. She will be well taken care of just as her mother had wished,” said SWS founder Dr James Nayagam.

He said it is a crucial moment, especially for a 13-year-old who lost her mother at such a young age.

“It is sad to watch a teenager grieve and lose her mother. Let me reiterate that SWS is committed to taking care of all Kalliswary’s needs.”

James said SWS has made arrangements and will pay for Hindu funeral rites to be conducted for Vijayaletchumy, including arranging for a temple priest, casket and saree for her.

He said Kalliswary is currently under the care of the Social Welfare Department and once the body has been released by the hospital, the mother will be cremated in Klang.

“This is a tragic and traumatic journey for a 13-year-old and we will provide her with grief counselling.

“We have professional counsellors to help children overcome this type of tragic situation and we are confident we can assist her to overcome her distress.”

James said he would have discussions with the Social Welfare Department and Kalliswary about her future and whether she wished to be adopted into a family.

Meanwhile, Kalliswary expressed gratitude to the public for supporting and contributing to her mother in their hour of need.

“Thank you to all the contributors as we received help and support from the public and NGOs.

“Everyone has been so generous to us and I am deeply touched by their care and concern.”