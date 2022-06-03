Cancer-stricken screenwriter gets PM’s attention

KUALA TERENGGANU: The plight of famous screenwriter Mazelan Manan, who has been suffering from nose and lung cancer since two years ago, has caught the attention of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail Sabri, represented by his press secretary Asyraf Afnan Ahmad Murtadza and special media officer Muhammad Akmal Fitri Suhaimi visited Mazelan, 58, at his house in Taman Perdana Jaya, Serada here.

National Welfare Foundation (YKN) chief executive officer Nordina Haron, YKN East Zone director Zahimi Mohamad, as well as actor and host Zoey Rahman were also present.

Mazelan, who was accompanied by his wife, Siti Hawa Ibrahim, 56, could not hold back the tears as Asyraf Afnan and Nordina presented donations in the form of cash and daily necessities.

Mazelan or real name Mazlan Abdul Manan was diagnosed with nasal cancer in March 2020 before it spread to the lungs.

According to his son Muhammad Najmie Maziez Mazlan, 30, following the disease, his father had undergone more than 35 rounds of radiotherapy and two rounds of chemotherapy.

“On behalf of the family, I thank the Prime Minister and YKN for their concern,” he said.

Mazelan is the former managing director of Karangkraf Media Group before actively writing television drama scripts besides being a script writing instructor at FINAS.

To date, he has produced hundreds of telemovie scripts and television drama series for RTM, TV3, TV9, Astro and TV AlHijrah which have found a place in the hearts of viewers and won several awards.

Among his popular works are the winning drama ‘Lebih Bisa dari Jelatang’ (Best Television Screenplay award for Anugerah Skrin 2006), ‘Mawar Putih Tanda Perpisahan’ (Best Television Screenplay award at Anugerah Skrin 2013), ‘Masihkah Ada Ramadan’ and ‘Menunggu Hujan Teduh’. — Bernama