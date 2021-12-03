Candidates advised to check on filling form before nomination day

KUCHING: Individuals intending to contest in the 12th Sarawak state election are advised to check with Sarawak State Election Office or the office of the returning officers in their respective area on filling of nomination form before the nomination day.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said this was to facilitate the nomination process, whereby they were also advised to pay the deposit early.

“It should be noted that the payment receipt must be brought on the nomination day as proof of payment. This is to ensure that all processes for the nomination can be completed earlier and run smoothly,“ he said in a statement today.

The EC has set Dec 6 as nomination day for the Sarawak state election and polling day is on Dec 18. Early voting is on Dec 14.

Meanwhile, Ikmalrudin said only the candidates, their proposers and seconders would be allowed to enter the nomination centre (PPC) on that day.

“Nomination papers for the Sarawak state election can be submitted from 9 to 10 am to the Returning Officer at the 82 PPC on nomination day this Monday (Dec 6). The nomination papers may be submitted by the candidates, proposers and supporters; or any two of them; or any one of them,” he said.

He said for candidates representing political parties, they are reminded to bring along the letter of permission from the respective party they are representing and submit it together with the nomination papers.

Ikmalrudin also said gathering and procession by supporters of candidates were also not allowed on nomination day and advised them, as well as political parties, to always abide by the laws, rules, regulations and instructions issued by the EC, the Royal Malaysia Police, Health Ministry, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) and the local authorities to9 ensure smooth nomination process. — Bernama