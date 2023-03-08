Candidates, election officials with influenza symptoms advised to wear face masks

PUTRAJAYA: Candidates and election officials involved in the six state elections are encouraged to observe precautionary measures by wearing face masks and exercising social distancing if they are having symptoms of influenza.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said wearing a face mask while campaigning can curb the spread of infectious diseases,

“Influenza is a contagious disease. For those who have symptoms regardless of whether they are candidates or election officials, if there are having the symptoms, they should see a doctor quickly and take the necessary precautionary measures, like wearing a face mask.

“Among the symptoms of influenza are fever, body aches, frequent sneezing, runny nose, sore throat, cough and headache,” she told a media conference after a meeting with the Joint Council of the President and the Secretary General of the Ministry of Health’s Trade Unions (MAPSU KKM) here today.

Also present was MAPSU KKM president Ajulahin Japin.

Zaliha said this in response to media reports of overcrowding in private hospitals in the country due to the increase in the number of influenza patients.

Last Monday (July 31), the Malaysian Association of Private Hospitals confirmed a report that many hospitals are reaching their capacity, causing delays in admissions.

According to its president, Datuk Dr Kuljit Singh, the increase in bed capacity in many hospitals was due to many factors, most notably the influenza virus.

Yesterday, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who is also UMNO deputy president, was confirmed down with influence and instructed by his doctors to rest for three days.-Bernama