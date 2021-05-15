Candidates for anak muda advisory group will be announced soon - PM Muhyiddin (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The list of candidates for the Anak Muda Advisory Group to Prime Minister is being finalised and those selected will be announced soon, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. (pix)

He said the initiative proposed by the Malaysian Youth Council was proof of the government’s commitment in ensuring the voices of youth were clearly heard.

“This is a good initiative; the voices of youth at the grassroots level can be heard and further contribute to government policy planning,“ he said in his National Youth Day 2021 address which was aired live on the Youth and Sports Ministry Facebook page today.

Through the platform, Muhyiddin hopes that more youths can be directly involved in formulating a comprehensive national development strategy.

To achieve the community empowerment agenda, the prime minister said focus was also given to the element of social responsibility in youth development through volunteerism.

The mobilisation of young people is a joint effort between the Youth and Sports Ministry and the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry to ease the burden of frontliners during the pandemic period and the administration of Covid-19 vaccines.

As of May 3, a total of 10,500 people have registered as MyVac volunteers while 5,360 people have registered as Rakan Muda Sports Bubble volunteers.

Of those numbers, 80 per cent of the volunteers are between the ages of 15 and 40.

“The large participation of youths is helping the community and the government in their efforts to end the Covid-19 pandemic and restore the country’s economy.

“The government appreciates the contribution of youths and the role they play in achieving the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 as our common aspiration for future generations,“ he said.

The National Youth Day is celebrated on May 15 every year, with this year’s celebration being held on a moderate scale by retaining last year’s theme of “This Decade, Your Decade”. -Bernama